Loftstyle Ltd
General Contractors in Walsall
    • Loftstyle specialise in creating beautifully designed and built loft, attic & garage conversions alongside dormer and Velux conversions across the areas of Walsall, Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield & Sollihull. For more information, get in touch with our team today!

    Services
    • Loft conversions
    • attic conversions
    • garage conversions
    • bedroom conversions
    • dormer windows
    Service areas
    • Walsall
    • BIRMINGHAM
    • Sutton Coldfield & Sollihull
    Address
    10 Croxstalls Close
    WS3 2XT Walsall
    United Kingdom
    +44-8009807584 www.loftstyle.co.uk
