Loftstyle specialise in creating beautifully designed and built loft, attic & garage conversions alongside dormer and Velux conversions across the areas of Walsall, Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield & Sollihull. For more information, get in touch with our team today!
- Services
- Loft conversions
- attic conversions
- garage conversions
- bedroom conversions
- dormer windows
- Service areas
- Walsall
- BIRMINGHAM
- Sutton Coldfield & Sollihull
- Address
-
10 Croxstalls Close
WS3 2XT Walsall
United Kingdom
+44-8009807584 www.loftstyle.co.uk