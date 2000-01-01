Your browser is out-of-date.

Candles and Creams UK
Online Shops in Daventry
    Scent-scaping using CCUK 6 Scense Packs

    We produce wax candle crumble tubes from popular fragranced candle manufacturers as fragrance samplers for private individuals, interior designers and scent-scape designers to try before confirming a purchase, beit a single candle or a multiple fragrancer scent-landscape for a single room, a whole habitat or even multiple room and area events. Imagine a summer themed art gallery, stretching from the woody mossy hills, past the popcorn drenched funfair, along the fresh sea misted rocky outcrop onto the cocktail strip of the beach. We can consult on how to create such a scent-scape and also provide the materials from our online shop and consultancy services.

    Services
    Scent-scaping consultancy. Fragrance candle samplers and sampler sets. Wax & Dry reed fragrance product supply.
    Service areas
    Northamptonshire and Daventry
    Address
    2 Chiltern Rd
    NN11 8SS Daventry
    United Kingdom
    +44-1327311322 www.candlesandcreams.co.uk
