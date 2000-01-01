We produce wax candle crumble tubes from popular fragranced candle manufacturers as fragrance samplers for private individuals, interior designers and scent-scape designers to try before confirming a purchase, beit a single candle or a multiple fragrancer scent-landscape for a single room, a whole habitat or even multiple room and area events. Imagine a summer themed art gallery, stretching from the woody mossy hills, past the popcorn drenched funfair, along the fresh sea misted rocky outcrop onto the cocktail strip of the beach. We can consult on how to create such a scent-scape and also provide the materials from our online shop and consultancy services.