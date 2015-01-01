Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Studio Lulo
Furniture & Accessories in Toronto
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • MIA Swivel Chair, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomStools & chairs
    MIA Swivel Chair, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomStools & chairs
    MIA Swivel Chair, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomStools & chairs
    +1
    MIA Swivel Chair
    Futura Lounge Chair, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Futura Lounge Chair, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Futura Lounge Chair, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +1
    Futura Lounge Chair
    Nesta Collection, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Nesta Collection, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Nesta Collection, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Nesta Collection
    Fusion Stool, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomStools & chairs
    Fusion Stool, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomStools & chairs
    Fusion Stool, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomStools & chairs
    +1
    Fusion Stool
    Voronoi Acoustic Panels, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Voronoi Acoustic Panels, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Voronoi Acoustic Panels
    Cosmo Modular Couch, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Cosmo Modular Couch, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Cosmo Modular Couch, Studio Lulo Studio Lulo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +1
    Cosmo Modular Couch

    Studio Lulo is a Toronto based fabrication studio that combines digital design techniques with traditional furniture manufacturing methods to create modern and customizable  “ made to order “ furnishings that are locally manufactured. All our products are designed to endure the test of time using high quality materials and specialized for both commercial and residential use.  

    We work directly with interior designers and architects to assist them in creating memorable spaces where furniture plays a key role in their vision.

    Services
    • Furniture Design
    • Furniture Manufacturing
    • Shop drawings
    • Prototyping
    • Design Consultation and planning.
    Service areas
    • Furniture Design
    • contract furniture
    • furniture
    • designer furniture
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Furniture custom made
    • Upholstery
    • 3d modeling
    • Toronto
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    29 Pendrith St
    M6G1R6 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6478891114 www.studiolulo.com
      Add SEO element