Mac+Wood
Furniture & Accessories in London
Reviews (0)
    Mac-Wood range

    At Mac+Wood all our handmade contemporary furniture is created with you in mind. Our interaction with you means you feel a part of the design and production process.

    Every customer receives a measurement plan of their Table, Bench, Coffee Table, Desk or Boardroom Table to agree before we start production. This plan allows adjustments throughout to ensure you receive the exact piece you are looking for. Going for wider chairs? No problem lets us know their size and we’ll add them to the plan, adjusting the legs to ensure your guests sit comfortably between them. 

    We offer three gorgeous finishes to tone your table perfectly to fit into your interior space and all our table tops are made to be extremely hard-wearing and totally ‘family-friendly’. 

    Remember, if you require a specific size to fit your requirements, we will create a bespoke size for you. All our contemporary furniture is handmade to order in the UK from reclaimed wood and steel legs.

    Services
    Handmade to order wood and steel furniture
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    79 Cissbury Ring South
    N12 7BJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7814034498 www.macandwood.com
