Shocking! Paid£525 and received a damaged tv unit, initially offered a repair company but declined as took 3 weeks. Accepted exchange with item going though “quality control “! And arrived damaged in exactly same corner.
Delivery company were careful and helpful and offered me a doorstep discount which I accepted as can’t bare to go through same happening.
However still waiting as discount has to be given by Cotswold and they take forever to answer emails.. really not sure if I will get discount and left with tv unit with a smashed corner. Will avoid ever shopping here again!!!
I have purchased a set of drawers. They arrived with a slight nick, but I have to say the way that Cotswold Co handled it was exceptional. Anca looked after us and was very good.
The drawers look great and are good quality and we have walked away happy customers
Thanks
I’m now on the 5th reschedule for a chest of drawers I ordered. The latest reason is that due to a warehouse error it wasn’t put onto the delivery vehicle. 5 days of waiting in and I have zero confidence I’m ever going to receive my item and I’m having to do all of the chasing, no one is coming to me with apologies or resolutions. Completely shocking