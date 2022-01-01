Your browser is out-of-date.

The Cotswold Company
Furniture & Accessories in Norwich
    • Kitchen, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style kitchen Wood
    Kitchen
    Accessories, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom
    Accessories, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style living room Wood
    Accessories, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style living room Wood
    Accessories
    Office, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style study/office Wood
    Office, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style study/office Wood
    Office, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Office spaces & stores Wood
    Office
    Hallway, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood
    Hallway, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood
    Hallway, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood
    Hallway
    Dining Room, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style dining room Wood
    Dining Room, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style dining room Wood
    Dining Room, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style dining room Wood
    Dining Room
    AW15, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
    AW15, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style living room Wood
    AW15, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style dining room Wood
    AW15
    Services
    Funiture & Homeware
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    Norfolk Tower, 48-52 Surrey Street
    NR1 3PA Norwich
    United Kingdom
    +44-3332001725 www.cotswoldco.com

    Reviews

    Teresa Lee
    Shocking! Paid£525 and received a damaged tv unit, initially offered a repair company but declined as took 3 weeks. Accepted exchange with item going though “quality control “! And arrived damaged in exactly same corner. Delivery company were careful and helpful and offered me a doorstep discount which I accepted as can’t bare to go through same happening. However still waiting as discount has to be given by Cotswold and they take forever to answer emails.. really not sure if I will get discount and left with tv unit with a smashed corner. Will avoid ever shopping here again!!!
    23 days ago
    Kelly Marshall
    I have purchased a set of drawers. They arrived with a slight nick, but I have to say the way that Cotswold Co handled it was exceptional. Anca looked after us and was very good. The drawers look great and are good quality and we have walked away happy customers Thanks
    20 days ago
    Hannah Prentice
    I’m now on the 5th reschedule for a chest of drawers I ordered. The latest reason is that due to a warehouse error it wasn’t put onto the delivery vehicle. 5 days of waiting in and I have zero confidence I’m ever going to receive my item and I’m having to do all of the chasing, no one is coming to me with apologies or resolutions. Completely shocking
    5 months ago
