Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Alice Boutique
Interior Designers & Decorators in Birmingham
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Alice In Wonderland Bone China Homewares The Tea Party Range, The Alice Boutique The Alice Boutique Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Alice In Wonderland Bone China Homewares The Tea Party Range, The Alice Boutique The Alice Boutique KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    Alice In Wonderland Bone China Homewares The Tea Party Range, The Alice Boutique The Alice Boutique KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    +5
    Alice In Wonderland Bone China Homewares The Tea Party Range

    The Alice Boutique is an online Boutique selling Alice In Wonderland Inspired Gifts and Homewares. 

    The Bone China Tea Set is the main product. It was designed out of love and a lifetime obsession with Alice In  Wonderland and the illustrations by John Tenniel. The tea set is my pride and joy, it is all hand decorated in Oxfordshire. Everything that I sell is designed by either myself or Midlands based Designers. 

    Services
    Homewares and home styling products
    Service areas
    BIRMINGHAM, & all across the UK, and & worldwide
    Address
    Handmade Boutique, 10 Poplar Arcade, Touchwood, Solihull
    B91 3GJ Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7583109808 www.thealiceboutique.com
      Add SEO element