Parable Designs Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Clyst St Mary, Exeter
Reviews (1)
    The Wallpaper Collection
    The Aridi Series

    Creators of unique luxury handcrafted candles inspired by a collection of vintage wallpaper printing rollers. With raised 3d designs in relief, Parable's candles have a real point of difference.  Handmade by British artisans in Parable's Devonshire countryside workshop. 

    Services
    • Online shop
    • retailers
    • spas
    • Hotels
    • Events
    • corporates
    • weddings
    • christmas
    • special occasions
    Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Clyst St Mary,Exeter
    Company awards
    • Theo Paphitis Twitter Small Business Sunday winner
    • Nominated for Made by Britain project by MP, Hugo Swire
    Address
    Bishops Court Gardens, Bishops Court Lane
    EX5 1DH Clyst St Mary, Exeter
    United Kingdom
    +44-1392361666 www.parabledesigns.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Candles are available with a selection of sizes, patterns, fragrances and colours.  Small size candles are available in Rapeseed Wax presented in a luxury gift box. 

    Reviews

    Amanda Barry
    Parable's response to Mr Robb Kightley's review - Mr Kightley received his candles as a gift from a Parable customer who specifically requested unscented candles. We would therefore be obliged if Mr Kightley would retract his derogatory ill informed review. Parable offers a range of both fragranced and unfragranced candles to complement the unique aesthetic of its beautiful British handcrafted product. ﻿
    over 6 years ago
