Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Darlings of Chelsea
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hollie Modular Sofa, Darlings of Chelsea Darlings of Chelsea Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Hollie Modular Sofa
    Duresta Connaught Range, Darlings of Chelsea Darlings of Chelsea Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Duresta Connaught Range
    Sloane Range, Darlings of Chelsea Darlings of Chelsea Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Sloane Range
    Galloway Corner Sofa, Darlings of Chelsea Darlings of Chelsea Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Galloway Corner Sofa
    Darwin Range, Darlings of Chelsea Darlings of Chelsea HouseholdLarge appliances
    Darwin Range
    Morellia Sofa, Darlings of Chelsea Darlings of Chelsea HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Morellia Sofa

    Darlings of Chelsea home of quality, hand crafted luxury sofas, corner sofas, sofa beds and more. At Darlings we pride ourselves on the superiority and breadth of our product range, which also extends to exceptional beds, homeware and more.

    When you buy a sofa from Darlings of Chelsea, you buy from one of the most respected, trusted names in the business. But don't just take our word for it take a look at what our customers say! 60% of our business comes via referral from happy customers. Why do people come back to Darlings of Chelsea time and again? Quite simply, it's down to quality; the quality of our fabric and leather sofas, along with the quality of our customer service. For in both aspects, we understand the importance of comfort. It's the key criteria for any sofa - and when you first experience a Darlings of Chelsea sofa, you'll instantly appreciate its luxury. We hope too that you'll feel comfortable in your dealings with us and are here to help every step of the way. If you have any questions regarding finding the perfect sofas for your home, please do not hesitate to contact one of our experienced team. For the widest range of leather sofas, it simply has to be Darlings of Chelsea. We have a stunning variety of styles, colours and types to choose from, ranging from traditional furniture to chic, contemporary sofas. There's also our popular range of Italian leather designer sofas, designed and built by some of the most well-respected furniture designers in the world. Our modern sofas come with an unrivalled reputation for quality and style, and make the perfect addition to any modern living space. Our range of leather sofas also includes leather sofa beds and highly popular leather corner sofas. Corner sofas work brilliantly in the right room, maximising space while providing a stylish seating area for the whole family. Whichever sofa you want - from a traditional leather sofa to something a little more modern - we're confident you'll find what you need here at Darlings of Chelsea. And should you wish to view and try out our leather sofas before you buy, simply visit one of our conveniently located show rooms.

    Services
    furniture
    Service areas
    • Fulham
    • BIRMINGHAM
    • ash vale
    • Tunbridge Wells
    • St Albans
    • London
    Address
    9-13 FULHAM HIGH STREET
    SW6 3JH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073715745 www.darlingsofchelsea.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sheba X
    Dreadful customer service. The customer is ALWAYS wrong. Would never use again.
    over 2 years ago
    Oke Family
    Our sofa was delivered the other week and we totally love it! Having searched high and low for the right sofa, we were pleasantly surprised when we came across Darlings of Chelsea online. We called ahead of our visit to the store (great telephone service) and when we arrived we received fantastic customer service. Our experience with the company has been great - thank you! Mrs Oke
    almost 4 years ago
    Ben McA
    Nice products but low customer service. They were fine until we made payment, then they were confused and muddled in after sales service. The delivery team were unprofessional also. They made a fuss about having to dismantle and asked for refreshments because they were doing us a ‘favour’. We need an armchair to complement the sofa but are looking elsewhere. Darlings of Chelsea are not worth the hassle.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element