Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cornishware
Online Shops in Shepton Mallet
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Collection, Cornishware Cornishware Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Collection, Cornishware Cornishware KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    Collection, Cornishware Cornishware Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    +5
    Collection

    Cornishware iconic pottery, produced since 1920, with its highly distinctive blue and white banded livery, is recognised internationally. The Cornishware range has classic, simple items suitable for breakfast, lunch, tea and supper and kitchenware. The range is durable; all the items are designed to be used every day and are dishwasher-proof. There is also a Cornish Red range and a range of colours for mugs. A number of pieces can also be personalised including mugs, teapots and storage jars. Each bit of Cornishware sold comes in a beautiful stripy gift box - making it a perfect gift. Cornishware is available online and also at John Lewis.

    Services
    Pottery
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom including the Chanel Islands
    • SHEPTON MALLET
    Company awards
    Nominated by the London Design Museum as one of the Top 100 20th Century Design icons. Featured in The Times Top 6 Best Colourists by Terence Conran. Included as a design icon by Bank of London's recent You-Tube campaign for a new design for the £20 note.
    Address
    Alham Farm, Batcombe, Shepton Mallet, Somerset
    BA4 6DD Shepton Mallet
    United Kingdom
    +44-1749880992 www.cornishware.co.uk

    Reviews

    Steve Kennaugh
    Excellent service from them as I had a problem with a teapot which was solved by Beth in a pleasant and professional manner and received the replacement within 24hrs. Cant do better than that. Thank you.
    6 months ago
    Anita Burden
    🇨🇳 Received my teapot, milk jug, cups and saucers today, noticed a made in China label on box, spoke to Customer service who said if label is black it is made in China. Very disappointed as they market themselves as UK made ☹️
    8 months ago
    Andy Burden
    Not trustworthy. I bought into the narrative of this company.... British made, iconic, etc. But I have discovered that the items with black stamps at the bottom are made in China.
    8 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element