Cornishware iconic pottery, produced since 1920, with its highly distinctive blue and white banded livery, is recognised internationally. The Cornishware range has classic, simple items suitable for breakfast, lunch, tea and supper and kitchenware. The range is durable; all the items are designed to be used every day and are dishwasher-proof. There is also a Cornish Red range and a range of colours for mugs. A number of pieces can also be personalised including mugs, teapots and storage jars. Each bit of Cornishware sold comes in a beautiful stripy gift box - making it a perfect gift. Cornishware is available online and also at John Lewis.