



Mya is a small business run by a group of people with over 30

years’ experience in fitted kitchens, fitted bedrooms, fitted bathrooms

and home improvements. Installation is backed with excellent customer

service.





As manufacturers, not only do we offer flexibility & superb

quality but also a vast array of styles for you to choose from, whether

traditional or contemporary.





All this is backed up by our outstanding customer service & value for money.





Visit our showroom in Gailey near Penkridge on Watling Street (A5).





Mya Home for fitted kitchens, fitted bedrooms, fitted bathrooms and

other home improvements in Staffordshire, Shropshire, Telford & the

West Midlands.