Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mya Home
Furniture & Accessories in Stafford, UK
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Fitted Kitchens, Mya Home Mya Home KitchenCabinets & shelves MDF Red
    Fitted Kitchens


    Mya is a small business run by a group of people with over 30

    years’ experience in fitted kitchens, fitted bedrooms, fitted bathrooms

    and home improvements. Installation is backed with excellent customer

    service.


    As manufacturers, not only do we offer flexibility & superb

    quality but also a vast array of styles for you to choose from, whether

    traditional or contemporary.


    All this is backed up by our outstanding customer service & value for money.


    Visit our showroom in Gailey near Penkridge on Watling Street (A5).


    Mya Home for fitted kitchens, fitted bedrooms, fitted bathrooms and

    other home improvements in Staffordshire, Shropshire, Telford & the

    West Midlands.

    Services
    • Design and installation of outstanding fitted furniture.
    • fitted kitchens
    • fitted bedrooms
    • fitted bathrooms
    Service areas
    • Cannock
    • Staffordshire.
    • All across the UK
    • Stafford
    • UK
    Address
    Eaton Studio, Watling Street, Gailey, Stafford
    ST19 5PN Stafford, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1902537980 www.mya-home.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    We have absolute confidence in the quality and workmanship of all our fitted furniture, knowing it will stand the test of time.


    We provide a comprehensive 10-year guarantee on every piece of our freestanding furniture. You can enjoy your stunning new quality furniture with peace of mind that, with a little care, it can last a lifetime. Our bespoke fitted furniture will make the most of your space and is ideal for awkward corners, such as alcoves, eaves and rooms too small for standard fittings such as loft conversions. Your furniture will be manufactured in our Burntwood factory by our cabinet makers, some having over 30 years experience. Our expert installation teams will then skilfully install your new furniture in your home.

    Book a free, no obligation home visit by one of our designers and create the bedroom of your dreams today.

      Add SEO element