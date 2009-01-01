Our range of flat-pack glass furniture, made from toughened safety glass (awarded BS 7376:(2009)) can be assembled in minutes using our patented connection system.

These pieces are a versatile way to add light and storage, perfect for use in the home and for product display. Based in London, Kings Cross, our showroom houses a large array of mirrors including our furniture, visit our Mirrors website on www.2kmirror.co.uk . We look forward to hearing from you, please contact us with your enquiries and thoughts via our website email, with a call or a visit.