Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
8 Stage
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Projects, 8 Stage 8 Stage GardenLighting
    Projects, 8 Stage 8 Stage Living roomLighting
    Projects, 8 Stage 8 Stage Living roomLighting
    +5
    Projects

    Our range of flat-pack glass furniture, made from toughened safety glass (awarded BS 7376:(2009)) can be assembled in minutes using our patented connection system.

    These pieces are a versatile way to add light and storage, perfect for use in the home and for product display. Based in London, Kings Cross, our showroom houses a large array of mirrors including our furniture, visit our Mirrors website on www.2kmirror.co.uk . We look forward to hearing from you, please contact us with your enquiries and thoughts via our website email, with a call or a visit.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    163 Kings Cross Road
    WC1X 9BN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072780066 www.8stage.co.uk
      Add SEO element