The Braai Man
Garden & Landscape Supplies in South Molton
    The versatility of Braai cooking
    Built in Braai's

    The Braai Man is a retailer of authentic Braais from South Africa. Not just a barbecue and the only way to host an outdoor party. Providers of Braai Catering.

    Our mission:

    To provide the UK consumer with the very best and authentic South African Braais.
    To provide an exciting and enjoyable 'Braai-be-cue' catering service with meat, game and fish products sourced from the highest quality British producers.

    And to promote and celebrate outdoor cooking with fresh British quality produce.

    Services
    • Retail of Authentic South African built-in Braai's
    • Braai Catering
    Service areas
    • We are based in the South West but work on projects throughout the UK and Europe.
    • South Molton
    Address
    EX36 4PQ South Molton
    United Kingdom
    +44-7506417729 www.thebraaiman.com
