The Braai Man is a retailer of authentic Braais from South Africa. Not just a barbecue and the only way to host an outdoor party. Providers of Braai Catering.

Our mission:

To provide the UK consumer with the very best and authentic South African Braais.

To provide an exciting and enjoyable 'Braai-be-cue' catering service with meat, game and fish products sourced from the highest quality British producers.

And to promote and celebrate outdoor cooking with fresh British quality produce.