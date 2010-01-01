Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PAD studio
Architects in Lymington
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Exbury Egg, PAD studio PAD studio Modern living room
    The Exbury Egg, PAD studio PAD studio Modern houses
    The Exbury Egg, PAD studio PAD studio Modern houses
    +3
    The Exbury Egg

    The PAD studio team is inspired by nature, people, art and music. We always seek to imbue our work with additional meaning and richness. We believe that quality and value contemporary architecture can be delivered even at the smallest scale. We work closely with our clients to establish strong relationships, delivering to the client crafted and joyful buildings that surpass expectations and are unique to each client and their site.

    We are an Award winning architecture practice with the feel of a small creative hub. We work in an open plan studio which ensures a creative buzz. We have a separate meeting space for those clients who prefer quieter environment.

    Over the last six years we have established a great track record with various Planning Authorities and have gained a reputation for gaining planning permissions in challenging situations. We believe in dialogue and investing in the planning process to guarantee success. The quality of our design work has been acknowledged by Planners and Appeal Officers in various different Local Authorities.

    PAD studio’s work has received strong interest from both national and international publications and have featured on Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces, series 2 & BBC 2's Building Dream Homes.

    Services
    • Large Scale Renovations inc. Historic Buildings
    • Bespoke One-off Houses
    • Social Housing
    • Public Buildings.
    Service areas
    • Lymington
    • Hampshire
    • Winchester
    • Dorset
    • London
    • Sussex
    • Jersey
    Company awards
    • RICS Awards 2015: Highly Commended for ‘Innovation Through Design’
    • RIBA South Emerging Architect of the Year 2014
    • RIBA South Regional Award Winner 2014
    • RIBA South Small Project Award 2014
    • New Forest National Park Awards: Agricultural Designer of the Year 2014
    • Shortlisted: Stephen Lawrence Prize 2014
    • Shortlisted: Wood Awards, Best Small Project 2013
    • Leaf Awards: Awarded Sustainable Interior of the Year 2013
    • Shortlisted: RIBA South East Awards 2011
    • Daily telegraph & Homebuilding & Renovating Awards: Awarded Best UK Residential Design 2010
    • Runner-Up: Grand Design Awards: Best Eco Home 2010
    • Show all 12 awards
    Address
    5a Angel Courtyard, High Street
    SO41 9AP Lymington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1590670780 PADstudio.co.uk

    Reviews

    Ian Munro
    over 1 year ago
    Cheryl Maher
    We attended a New Forest National Park Green Open Day showcasing sustainable buildings across the New Forest. We fell in love with two of the buildings and the architect of both buildings was PAD Studio. We have lived at Daisybank Cottage for 20 years and were passionate about renovating our Gardener’s Cottage which had coexisted with the main house since 1901. PAD helped us to stay true to the original structure, both in shape, form and materials. They sourced marley cladding similar to the original corrugated structure and ipe cladding similar to our forest surroundings. They opened our minds to new ideas and techniques whilst keeping us true to the original Arts & Crafts form of the original building. PAD guided us in the planning process, helped us with major decisions, externally and internally and travelled the journey with us, every step of the way. They have provided us with a gem, a small piece of paradise in the New Forest. Thank you. Cheryl & Ciaran Maher, Brockenhurst, The New Forest
    about 7 years ago
      Add SEO element