The PAD studio team is inspired by nature, people, art and music. We always seek to imbue our work with additional meaning and richness. We believe that quality and value contemporary architecture can be delivered even at the smallest scale. We work closely with our clients to establish strong relationships, delivering to the client crafted and joyful buildings that surpass expectations and are unique to each client and their site.

We are an Award winning architecture practice with the feel of a small creative hub. We work in an open plan studio which ensures a creative buzz. We have a separate meeting space for those clients who prefer quieter environment.

Over the last six years we have established a great track record with various Planning Authorities and have gained a reputation for gaining planning permissions in challenging situations. We believe in dialogue and investing in the planning process to guarantee success. The quality of our design work has been acknowledged by Planners and Appeal Officers in various different Local Authorities.

PAD studio’s work has received strong interest from both national and international publications and have featured on Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces, series 2 & BBC 2's Building Dream Homes.