Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lacaze
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Lacaze manufactures luxury bespoke furniture that combines a passion for perfection with a dedication to providing quality and an unrivalled service.

    All our beautifully handcrafted furniture is manufactured in the UK by a team of experienced craftsmen. We pride ourselves on a superior bespoke production process that is achieved through the vast knowledge and attention to detail applied by our in-house team. Combining quality materials and innovative production methods, the result is a unique piece that is guaranteed to be an exquisite, distinctive furnishing for years to come.

    Services
    Bespoke furniture manufacturer
    Service areas
    Bespoke furniture, Handmade Furniture, and London
    Address
    558 Kings Road
    SW6 2DZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2036592234 www.lacaze.co.uk

    Reviews

    Steve Plummer
    They don’t pay their bills.
    11 months ago
      Add SEO element