LandVision South East Ltd
Landscape Architects in Wadhurst
Reviews (3)
    Landvision are Landscape Architects and Landscape Consultants. As a multi-disciplinary environmental consultancy Landvision provide specialist landscape consultant input into projects such as ecology surveys for developers. We provide Landscape Architecture, arboriculture and ecology input, aswell as landscape design�landscape management�tree surveys�tree reports�ecology surveys. Our landscape management plans can cover are woodland, grassland and Biodiversity Action Plan species (BAP) .

    Services
    • Woodland management plans
    • landscape impact visual assessment (LVIA)
    • Commercial landscaping design
    • landscape consultants
    • landscape planning
    • garden designers
    • landscape management
    • Arboriculture
    • ecology
    • Park Design
    • master planning
    • Ecological surveys
    • Ecological reports
    • Biological off setting
    Address
    Balfron, Cockmount Lane
    TN5 6UG Wadhurst
    United Kingdom
    +44-1892782200 landvision.co.uk

    Reviews

    Ollie Sloan
    Very knowledgeable and friendly people to work with. Would definitely recommend.
    over 3 years ago
    david westgarth
    Landvision worked on a project for our holiday lodge park in an AONB in Kent. We found them to be very professional and approachable. Of particular note is their quick turn around time. They liaised with us at all stages and were extremely helpful when answering any queries. They came up with a fantastic landscape and management plan which is easy to follow. They couldn't have been more helpful, particularly Charmaine, and went the extra mile to assist with us getting planning. Their customer service is impeccable.
    almost 4 years ago
    john mcgee
    Charmaine & Ian produced a full LVIA together with subsequent report in support of our planning application for nine custom build homes on a Brownfield site in the Kent countryside. They were lovely to work with and with a successful planning outcome you have to assume that they are good at what they do. I would certainly recommend them.
    over 1 year ago
