Original Little Bird was established in 2008 by Gabi Bolton.Refusing to conform to a trend driven market,her aim was to create diverse and beautiful printed textiles and wallpapers.Her exceptional drawing skills and colour pallettes allow themes as diverse as landscapes,cartography and animals to be explored and turned into highly individual prints ,that can become the foundation for stunning and sensitive interiors.All the wallpapers have a very large repeat,which allows for a more complex repeat.To compliment the fabrics and wallpapers,Gabi also works on one off commissions for decorative objects,including upcycled vintage cases,cushions and one off painted objects. Commissions accepted for designs and objects