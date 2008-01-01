Your browser is out-of-date.

Original Little Bird
Designers in Norfolk
    • Printed Cushions, Original Little Bird Original Little Bird BedroomTextiles
    Printed Cushions, Original Little Bird Original Little Bird Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Printed Cushions

    Original Little Bird was established in 2008 by Gabi Bolton.Refusing to conform to a trend driven market,her aim was to create diverse and beautiful printed textiles and wallpapers.Her exceptional drawing skills and colour pallettes allow themes as diverse as landscapes,cartography and animals to be explored and turned into highly individual prints ,that can become the foundation for stunning and sensitive interiors.All the wallpapers have a very large repeat,which allows for a more complex repeat.To compliment the fabrics and wallpapers,Gabi also works on one off commissions for decorative objects,including upcycled vintage cases,cushions and one off painted objects. Commissions accepted  for designs and objects

    Services
    • Creating original artwork
    • designs and producing printed textiles
    • surface pattern and decorative objets for interiors.
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • Shotesham All Saints
    • Norfolk
    Address
    NR15 Norfolk
    United Kingdom
    originallittlebird.co.uk
