Summit Leisure Ltd
Pools & Spas in Near Marlborough
Reviews (4)
    Swimspa Installation, Summit Leisure Ltd
    Swimspa Installation

    Summit Leisure, founded by Graham and Mandy Kelsey, have been supplying swimming pool equipment, telescopic swimming pool enclosures and hot and swim spa products for nearly 40 years. We pride ourselves on our first class service and now have over 10,000 happy clients enjoying Summit Leisure products in their homes and gardens. We have also partnered with many schools and commercial operators to develop bespoke swimming pool enclosure solutions for all year round swimming, whatever the weather.

    Services
    • Swimming Pool and Spa Enclosures
    • spas
    • hot tubs
    • swimspa
    • Exercise Pools
    • DIY Pool Kits
    • Associated Pool equipment and acessories.
    Service areas
    UK and Near Marlborough
    Address
    Unit 4b Garlands Trading Estate, Cadley Road, Collingbourne ducis, Near Marlborough, Wiltshire,
    SN8 3EB Near Marlborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-1264850001 www.summitleisure.co.uk

    Reviews

    Darren Thomas
    We brought a hot tub from these guys a couple of years ago. It got delivered damaged and they said they would rectify the problem but they have never bothered and not even given us money back or anything. Rang up when its broken for help very un helpful and not bothered.... ask for parts to be ordered and we could only get parts from the Netherlands which they did not help us with that now selling our hot tub we will be buying a new one from a different company strongly suggest avoiding!!!!
    10 months ago
    Pixel Trash Gaming
    over 3 years ago
    Emmanuel Perrot
    Simply very good and professional.
    over 4 years ago
