Using reclaimed, authentic aircraft parts, from both military and civilian aircraft steeped in history, Fallen Furniture take pride in exploring the most innovative ways to breathe new life into these remarkable feats of engineering to design and create pieces of art and furniture.

Each piece of Fallen Furniture is meticulously crafted with an emphasis on originality and personality, resulting in a distinctive and decorative tribute to aviation heritage and engineering, guaranteed to intrigue, to captivate, and to inspire conversation in any home or place of business.

With a strong belief in design as applied art – there to be used as well as admired – inspiration is drawn from a number of different periods: from the Art Deco movement of the early 1900s to the Parisian craftsmen creating robust industrial furniture and lighting in the 40s, to the 21st century eco design movement.

A design process and ethos has been born that centres on celebrating a single, beautifully engineered aircraft part and marrying it with an eclectic mix of sustainable metals, woods and textiles to create a truly unique product of elegance, functionality and modernity.

Working from a restored 17th century building on the outskirts of the creative heritage city of Bath, a strong focus on British manufacturing and craftsmanship is adopted, with all elements of production based in Britain. This enables complete quality control over every piece that leaves the workshop.