One Off Oak Limited
Furniture & Accessories in London
    English Oak Slab Table
    Kitchen Island
    Kitchen Bar Stool
    Coat Rack Bench

    For all the furniture lovers in the world, there has never been such a rich and plentiful supply of mass produced items as at this current moment in time.

    However, an increasing number of people are realising the value in commissioning bespoke furniture. This approach allows aspects of the design and construction to be considered that are not possible with mass produced items.

    The design may need to satisfy a storage solution in an awkward space or maybe the materials need to compliment a theme than runs through the home, these are a couple of the examples where commissioning bespoke furniture has a distinct advantage.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    N6 5NW London
    United Kingdom
    www.oneoffoak.co.uk
