Portcullis Electric Gates
Fencing & Gates in Farnham
    Wooden boarded sliding metal framed gate, Portcullis Electric Gates Portcullis Electric Gates Minimalist style garden
    Wooden boarded sliding metal framed gate, Portcullis Electric Gates Portcullis Electric Gates Mediterranean style garden
    Wooden boarded sliding metal framed gate
    Metal Electric Gates with above ground motors, Portcullis Electric Gates Portcullis Electric Gates Classic style garden
    Metal Electric Gates with above ground motors, Portcullis Electric Gates Portcullis Electric Gates Classic style garden
    Metal Electric Gates with above ground motors
    Swing Electric Garage Doors, Portcullis Electric Gates Portcullis Electric Gates Modern garage/shed
    Swing Electric Garage Doors, Portcullis Electric Gates Portcullis Electric Gates Modern garage/shed
    Swing Electric Garage Doors, Portcullis Electric Gates Portcullis Electric Gates Modern garage/shed
    Swing Electric Garage Doors

    Portcullis Electric Gates has over 25 years experience of installing, repairing and servicing complete automated entry systems, along with a wide range of security options, from simple keypad systems to video entry and coded access.  All our gates are bespoke and can be produced in metal or wood and depending on driveway constraints, can be sliding or hinged.  We also install barrier systems, commercial cantilever gates and road blockers to maximise security for sites.

    Our extensive experience and superior quality workmanship ensures we install the right gates and automation systems to meet your needs.

    Services
    • Electric Gates in timber and metal
    • commercial cantilever gates
    • barriers
    • road blockers and turnstiles
    Service areas
    • Surrey
    • London and surrounding areas
    • Hampshire
    • Berkshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Farnham
    Address
    Sandy Park Business Centre
    GU11 1PX Farnham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1252782859 www.portcullis-gates.co.uk
