Oxley&#39;s Furniture Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Chipping Campden,
Reviews (5)
    Oxley’s is an English Company making elegant outdoor furniture for discerning customers. By combining our classic designs and our rich palette of colours with a large range of available outdoor fabrics, we create a unique look for each and every one of our customers.We deliver Worldwide and our furniture graces some of the most beautiful properties imaginable. Our furniture is made to be left outside year round where ever it lives.

    Manufacturers of timelessly elegant outdoor furniture
    Chipping Campden,
    Lapstone, Westington Hill,
    GL55 6UR Chipping Campden,
    United Kingdom
    +44-1386701894 www.oxleys.com

    Janet Morgan-Harwood
    I am absolutely delighted with my new table and chairs they look beautiful as a centrepiece in my garden all year round. It was an absolute pleasure dealing with Oxleys Furniture they were very professional, extremely helpful and everything arrived perfectly and on time.
    over 1 year ago
    Sarah Beach
    We ordered some furniture from Oxley's to enable us to use our outside courtyard for meetings. From our initial enquiry to the delivery of the furniture, we have been impressed with this company. They kept us informed at all times about progress, were honest in letting us know that the parasol bases would take longer than the tables and chairs. We are delighted with the items that we have bought and are looking forward to using them as soon as the weather allows.
    over 1 year ago
    Linda Bonnyman
    We bought sofas, chairs, occasional tables and lounge chairs from Oxley’s and had them shipped to our island home in the Caribbean. From start to finish, Oxley ensured that every detail was correct and exactly as we wanted. We couldn’t be happier with the end result. We would recommend the company without reservation.
    over 1 year ago
