Your Style Sliding Doors
Doors in Ladybank
Reviews (3)
    Classic Maple Frame with Soft White Glass
    Classic Maple Frame with Soft White Glass
    Classic White Doors
    Classic White Doors
    Shaker Oak Sliding Wardrobe Doors
    Shaker Oak Sliding Wardrobe Doors

    Your Style sliding wardrobe doors are made to measure to suite your style. You can choose from our range of mirrors, coloured glasses and woodgrain finishes to create doors that fit your requirements. Your doors will then be hand made in our factory in Ladybank, Fife. Not only will you be getting great customer service throughout the process, you will also receive great quality sliding doors at fantastic prices, delivered direct from the manufacturer, straight to your door with a 10 year guarantee. In addition, you can use our Online Wardrobe Designer Tool to create the look you want and use our Quotation Form for a competitive quote. If there is something you would like but cannot see on the website, please telephone us on 01337 830250.

    Services
    sliding wardrobe doors
    Service areas
    UK and Ladybank
    Address
    Pine Lodge, Cupar Road
    KY15 7RB Ladybank
    United Kingdom
    +44-1337830250 www.yourstyleslidingdoors.com

    Reviews

    Clare Gibb
    Great company with friendly, helpful and informed staff, my bedroom doors look amazing!! and really high quality products, Thank you!
    about 5 years ago
    Jeanette Gavin
    We ordered two sets of sliding wardrobe doors for our bedrooms from Your Style Sliding Doors. We were really impressed with the first class service we received from start to finish. Our first contact with the company was Hannah who came to our house and gave us sound advice on our choice of doors. She was very knowledgeable and professional, as well as dealing with us in a very friendly manner. When our order was ready it was delivered on the date and at the time promised, by a very friendly and helpful deliveryman. I wouldn’t hesitate in recommending Your Style Sliding Doors to any of our family and friends.
    about 5 years ago
    Linda Fowler
    We are absolutely delighted with our new built-in wardrobes. Had fantastic service from Rikki who came out to measure up and help us with the design. Great support from Hannah who helped us select our lovely white glass doors which were then expertly installed by Craig & Anton. They were meticulous, courteous, conscientious and incredibly tidy! The finished product has transformed our bedroom and we could not be happier with our purchase. Would not hesitate to use Your Style again or to recommend them.
    about 3 years ago
