Complete Shutters &amp; Blinds
Windows in London
Reviews (7)
    • Blinds In North London, Complete Shutters & Blinds Complete Shutters & Blinds Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
    Blinds In North London

    When it comes to choose a shutter for your kitchen window, go for the plantation shutter. They add versatility in the space without adding burden on your budget. For plantation shutters in London visit Complete Shutters, here we offer wide range of beautiful plantation shutters at affordable price. Visit the store to learn about latest offers and discounts that we have for you.

    Services
    • shutters in london
    • window shutters london
    • blinds london
    • blinds essex
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    90 George Lane, South Woodford
    E18 1JJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034188877 www.completeshutters.co.uk

    Reviews

    David Hughes
    A very good service, I was kept informed of progress with my order and the quote and installation were excellent. I especially appreciated the fact that there was no hard sell. It was very refreshing for the visit to be informative but relaxed, without feeling pressure to order. This approach encouraged me to choose you to provide my shutters, and I have already recommended you to friends. I am also impressed with the quality of the shutters and the after care service promised. Thank you. David & Irene
    almost 4 years ago
    Elaine Abraham
    Excellent experience. First time I have purchased shutters. Saw several companies and felt Complete Shutters were the most friendly and knowledgeable. Had to wait for shutters to be made but they are definitely worth the wait. Excellent fitters who went out of their way to fit the shutters properly to a couple of out of line windows. Attention to detail was much appreciated. Would definitely recommend based on my experience.
    about 4 years ago
    Aisha Hudda
    Would definitely recommend Complete Shutters to all. They were recommended to us by friends and we are so happy with not only the shutters but the service that we got. Very professional and punctual.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
