Gwendoline is at the heart of GA Interiors. She is both a professional Interior Designer as well as a qualified House Doctor (Styling for Sale and Rapid Design) consultant.

Her personal ambition is to design and create a home for you that is beautiful and elegant, whether modern or traditional, or a mix of both.

Gwendoline can design and create beautiful bespoke handmade items for your home, and also source vintage, antique and high street products to suit both your budget and your timescale. This flexibility means that Gwendoline will create a home for you that is truly unique with individual touches to suit your personality and your lifestyle.

Whether you have a home that's too small, a room that's looking dated, a problem with layout or issues with colour and light, Gwendoline will tailor the project to suit your needs. She takes you through a clear step by step process so that you feel involved and listened to at every stage.

With her heart in every project, attention to detail and exacting standards, Gwendoline is dedicated to creating a home that you will love, a home that you will enjoy with friends and family, and a home where you will feel comfortable to relax and unwind.

Projects:

Interior Design projects include the full complimentary of design (particularly colour analysis, lighting review, 3D space planning, storage solutions, bespoke furniture design, and mood boards), sourcing and shopping (vintage or antique, high street or handmade), staging (room usage and furniture layout), styling (soft furnishings, accessories and art), de-cluttering and full project management.

Styling for Sale projects include Show Home styling or a makeover for those struggling to sell their residential home.

Gwendoline's projects have been showcased in several magazines, within the UK, including House Beautiful, Real Homes and Hertfordshire Life.

Regions:

Based conveniently in Saint Albans, Hertfordshire, Gwendoline covers a wide geographic area across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and London. For special projects and personal client requests, Gwendoline does travel outside of these areas.