Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aedifice Partnership
Architects in Harpenden
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • With over 15 years of industry experience in the construction industry, Aedifice Partnership cater to clients in St Albans, Harpenden and London for a host of sectors including schools, healthcare and carehomes. Their range of property consultancy services include project management, quantity surveying and building surveying.

    Services
    • property consultants
    • boundary disputes
    • building survey
    • building surveyors
    • Quantity Surveying
    • Chartered Surveyors
    • home buyer report
    • Party Wall
    • structural survey
    • concept design
    • funding feasibility
    • development feasibility
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • carehomes
    • Schools
    • Show all 16 services
    Service areas
    • Harpenden
    • London
    • Watford
    • St Albans
    Address
    60—62 High Street
    AL5 2SP Harpenden
    United Kingdom
    +44-8001510243 www.aedifice.co.uk

    Reviews

    Naba kumar sinha roy
    Good concern
    over 5 years ago
      Add SEO element