The passion for design has inspired me to create new forms of matter resulting from a project that is based on the need to "give a soul to the matter in disuse", before these items are transported to the destruction and the end of the cycle life. Objects therefore to give them reinvent life, soul and breath.

My research has evolved through experimental art forms such as painting, sculpture and towards these forms of design that brought me to the realization of installations and performances.

Art and innovation are the basis of my research. Materials, reuse, design, art, class, elegance: the keywords of my creations that seek to merge the use and convenience to the aesthetic beauty. I would like to bring to your attention my creations; especially antique chairs and modern art magazines in key.

My innovation is to load in a piece of furniture, colors, form and art; everything your home needs into a single object of everyday functionality.