Arte e innovazione sono alla base della mia ricerca. Materiali, riuso, design, arte, classe, eleganza: le parole chiave delle mie creazioni che cercano di fondere l'uso e la convenienza alla bellezza estetica.
Vorrei portare alla vostra attenzione le mie creazioni; in particolare sedie antiche e moderne riviste in chiave artistica.
Art and innovation are the basis of my research. Materials, reuse, design, art, class, elegance: the keys of my creations that seek to merge the use and convenience to the aesthetic beauty.
I would like to bring to your attention my creations; especially antique chairs and modern art viouw.
- Services
- Unique design
- Service areas
- All Areas and London
- Company awards
- My name is Emanuele understood, I call myself an artist and designer. My passion for art is born from classical ballet, having studied and made numerous experiences in major European capitals
- (Berlin, Madrid, NYC, Istanbul, Shanghai, Malmö, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, etc. etc.),
- I worked as a dancer , actor, assistant director and designer.
- I put together and contaminate the different expressions and art forms.
- My objects reflect my restlessness of young but sinking his hands into matter to create and reinvent.
- Step by step I specialized also in Choreographer discovering that my passion more alive had evolved in design. I graduated at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Naples in stage designwith.
- Show all 10 awards
- Address
-
00100 London
United Kingdom
Http://manoli.kapisis.wix.com/setdesign
The passion for design has inspired me to create new forms of matter resulting from a project that is based on the need to "give a soul to the matter in disuse", before these items are transported to the destruction and the end of the cycle life. Objects therefore to give them reinvent life, soul and breath.
My research has evolved through experimental art forms such as painting, sculpture and towards these forms of design that brought me to the realization of installations and performances.
Art and innovation are the basis of my research. Materials, reuse, design, art, class, elegance: the keywords of my creations that seek to merge the use and convenience to the aesthetic beauty. I would like to bring to your attention my creations; especially antique chairs and modern art magazines in key.
My innovation is to load in a piece of furniture, colors, form and art; everything your home needs into a single object of everyday functionality.