Phillips Tracey Architects
Architects in Richmond
Reviews
    Cleveland Road
    Lansdowne Gardens
    Whitton Road
    Vine Cottage
    Spring Gardens
    Rowley Cottage

    Based in Richmond, we provide leading architectural services across London, Surrey and the South of England. We specialise in high quality architectural solutions and believe in design quality throughout the design process.

    We consciously work on differing building types of varying scales. That diversity has provided the practice with a deep understanding of the building process including a thorough understanding of legislative and technical requirements, and the need to mediate between the imaginative and the prosaic.

    Our skills lie in our ability to rigorously research, explore, develop and visualise our proposals. We take care to develop our designs in collaboration with our clients, stakeholders and fellow consultants, and ensure that we communicate our ideas in the most appropriate manner to capture the essence of our ideas. While we use the latest design and modeling technology, we are also renowned for our freehand drawing skills.

    As our designs progress, the detail is developed, innovating where appropriate and taking on board industry best practice. We endeavour to ensure that the original aspirations and drivers for the project are realised and developed within the completed building.

    Services
    We offer a full range of architectural services.
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Richmond
    Address
    Second Floor, Marcar House, 13 Parkshot
    TW9 2RG Richmond
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089487776 www.phillipstracey.com

    Reviews

    David Watson
    over 4 years ago
    Tim Jones
    We have worked on many projects with many architects and have found Phillips Tracy to be one of the most professional, detailed and conscientious companies. Its a pleasure to work with the whole team.
    almost 4 years ago
    Wynngate London
    Great team, great work & obtained planning for us first time round on a very difficult site. Highly recommended.
    almost 3 years ago
