Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hide and Stitch
Furniture & Accessories in Cambridge
Overview 19Projects (19) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tennis racket style leather wrapped handrail, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs Leather
    Tennis racket style leather wrapped handrail
    Leather Handrail - Hereford Road, London, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs Leather
    Leather Handrail - Hereford Road, London
    Leather covered handrail - London residential, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs Leather
    Leather covered handrail - London residential
    Leather Benches, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Dining roomChairs & benches
    Leather Benches, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Dining roomChairs & benches
    Leather Benches, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Dining roomChairs & benches
    +5
    Leather Benches
    Cowhide Bench Seating, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Dining roomChairs & benches
    Cowhide Bench Seating, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Dining roomChairs & benches
    Cowhide Bench Seating, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Dining roomChairs & benches
    Cowhide Bench Seating
    Convert Outbuildings into Usable Spaces, Hide and Stitch Hide and Stitch Multimedia roomFurniture
    Convert Outbuildings into Usable Spaces
    Show all 19 projects

    Whether you are a design-led individual or an interiors professional, we can manufacture your furniture requirements. From cowhide loungers to high gloss units we make everything in our fully equipped workshop in Cambridgeshire. We can help design then make exactly what you want, regardless of the size and complexity providing advice and material samples along the way.

    Leather  Handrails

    Leather Wall & Door Panels

    Dresser Units

    Tables

    Bar Stools

    Fitted Cupboards

    TV/AV Surrounds

    High Gloss Finishes to woodwork

    Services
    Leatherwork; Upholstery; Woodwork; Metalwork; Painting
    Service areas
    Nationwide
    Address
    The Barn, No. 2 The Dole
    CB24 9LP Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223233437 www.hideandstitch.co.uk
      Add SEO element