Focus Wine Cellars
Wine Cellars in Oakville
    Residential Cellar in HoManTin, Hong Kong

    Focus Wine Cellars (FWC) is and international expert company providing leading-edge wine cellar design, production and installation. Thanks to its master designers experienced in all aspects of wine cellar design, to its craftsmen who combine modern production techniques with the finest handwork, to skilled installers equipped with in-depth technical knowledge and to its artisans who beautify FWC’s cellars with their artworks, FWC is able to design and build wine cellars which fulfill all the technical requirements and aesthetic expectations. In wine cellars designed and built by FWC, only the finest materials are used with the aim of creating impressive spaces which also provide ideal storage conditions for valuable wine collections.

    From London to Hong Kong and Dubai, FWC is active in a wide variety of locations. Producing wine cellars for Heads of State, FWC’s top references are many prominent personalities, renowned hospitality brands and real estate investors.

    Services
    Design & Build High-End Bespoke Wine Cellars and Wine Cabinets
    Service areas
    Worldwide and Oakville
    Address
    1227 Westview Terrace
    L6M 4B4 Oakville
    Canada
    +1-9056176106 www.focuswinecellars.com
