Versital UK
Stone, Paving & Concrete in Bolton
Reviews (4)
    • Marble, granite and sparkle stone resin surfaces. Manufactured to order to specifications of domestic and commercial customers, including architects, specifiers, plumbers, builders and installers.

    Products include a range of bathroom surfaces: Shower trays, bespoke shower trays, shower panels and vanity tops.

    Commercial surfaces include: Bar tops, table tops and decorative panels.

    Services
    • Manufacturer and supplier of made to order stone resin products. Shower trays
    • Panels
    • vanity tops
    • bar tops and table tops.
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Bolton
    Address
    Langley House, Victoria Mill, Bradford Road
    BL3 2HF Bolton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1204380780 www.versital.co.uk

    Harvey Ockrim
    A great family business that will exceed expectations to ensure client satisfaction.
    about 1 year ago
    Stefan Weatherall
    almost 3 years ago
    Precious Heart
    over 3 years ago
