Go Glass Ltd
Glass Manufacturers in Cambridge
Reviews (10)
    Frosted Glass Sliding Door partition in Cambridge, Go Glass Ltd Go Glass Ltd Sliding doors
    Frosted Glass Sliding Door partition in Cambridge
    Printed sliding glass doors for project in Melbourn, Cambridge, Go Glass Ltd Go Glass Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Printed sliding glass doors for project in Melbourn, Cambridge
    Clear Glass Sliding Doors in Barnet, Go Glass Ltd Go Glass Ltd Minimalist dressing room
    Clear Glass Sliding Doors in Barnet
    La Maison Vert, Go Glass Ltd Go Glass Ltd Modern living room
    La Maison Vert

    Bespoke glass design and production specialising in architectural and decorative glass featuring glass designer Clive Sparkes. Family owned company est 1978. Based in Cambridge supplying the whole of the UK.  If it can be made out of glass we will make it!

    Services
    • Frameless Glass Doors
    • Shower Enclosures
    • leaded glass
    • Bespoke Design and Kitchen Splashbacks
    • Etched Glass
    Service areas
    Cambridge
    Address
    127 Cherry Hinton Road
    CB1 7BS Cambridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223211041 goglass.co.uk

    Reviews

    John Kennedy
    Would NOT use this company again, incorrect parts sent, and poor service from start to finish.
    7 months ago
    Kate Pinnock
    GoGlass provided an excellent service from my initial phone call through to delivery. The shower enclosure is very well made and feels very robust. I found the price also to be competitive with off the shelf frameless designs, but this is better quality and bespoke. The lady I met at the showroom was really helpful and answered all my queries and the chap who delivered was very careful and considerate. Couldn't recommend more highly!
    7 months ago
    Colin Scrivener
    Their customer service was excellent, from ordering the process to collection, there was a small issue with a cut in the that I requested, but it was dealt with whilst I waited I only had to wait 5 minutes. What a great company I will highly recommend them.
    11 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
