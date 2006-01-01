The London Candle Company website is the place to visit if you are looking for high quality, long burn candles. We are the UK’s number one bulk candle supplier. So, please browse the shopping section if you are looking for high quality 8 hour tea lights, tapered dinner candles, pillar candles, paraffin lamp oil and much, much more.

We supply anyone looking for candles in bulk. If you are a bar, restaurant, hotel, florist, events company – or indeed an individual who requires high quality candles in bulk – The London Candle Company guarantee top quality candles at the LOWEST UK prices. Delivery is free for orders over £50 plus vat. Additionally, bulk buy and group purchase discounts are available