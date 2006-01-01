Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The London Candle Company
Lighting in London
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (27)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Outdoor & Garden Candles, Flares & Bamboo Tiki Torches, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
    Outdoor & Garden Candles, Flares & Bamboo Tiki Torches, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
    Outdoor & Garden Candles, Flares & Bamboo Tiki Torches, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
    Outdoor & Garden Candles, Flares & Bamboo Tiki Torches
    Scented Candles, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Scented Candles, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Scented Candles, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Scented Candles
    Winter & Christmas Candles, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration White
    Winter & Christmas Candles, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration Red
    Winter & Christmas Candles, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration Red
    +5
    Winter & Christmas Candles
    Tea Lights, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Tea Lights, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Tea Lights, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Tea Lights
    Dinner and Bistro Candles, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Dinner and Bistro Candles, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Dinner and Bistro Candles, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Dinner and Bistro Candles
    Paraffin Lamp Oil, Oil Lamps, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company Living roomAccessories & decoration Transparent
    Paraffin Lamp Oil, Oil Lamps, The London Candle Company The London Candle Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration Glass Transparent
    Paraffin Lamp Oil, Oil Lamps
    Show all 10 projects

    The London Candle Company website is the place to visit if you are looking for high quality, long burn candles. We are the UK’s number one bulk candle supplier. So, please browse the shopping section if you are looking for high quality 8 hour tea lights, tapered dinner candles, pillar candles, paraffin lamp oil and much, much more.

    We supply anyone looking for candles in bulk. If you are a bar, restaurant, hotel, florist, events company – or indeed an individual who requires high quality candles in bulk – The London Candle Company guarantee top quality candles at the LOWEST UK prices. Delivery is free for orders over £50 plus vat. Additionally, bulk buy and group purchase discounts are available

    Services
    • Pillar Candles
    • Tea lights
    • Dinner Candles
    • Filled Glass Candles
    • Candle Holders
    • Paraffin Lamp Oil
    • Scented Candles
    • Liquid Wax Candles
    • Floating Candles
    • Bamboo Tiki Garden Torches
    • Outdoor Candles
    • Wholesale Candles
    • Bulk Candles
    • Catering Candles
    • Hospitality Candles
    • Show all 15 services
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    Kitto Road
    SE14 5TW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072074458 www.londoncandles.uk
    Legal disclosure

    The London Candle Company is the UK's leading bulk candle supplier. Wholesale catering and hospitality candles at the UK's lowest prices. Free delivery for orders over £50 plus vat.

    Reviews

    Jon Welland Jon Welland
    Great products 
    about 6 years ago
    Project date: January 2016
    Edit
    Rebecca Clark
    Great customer service from start to finish, super fast delivery and beautiful, good quality candles. I highly recommend!
    3 months ago
    Laraine Blackett
    Have ordered from this company twice before, the candles are good quality and the service for delivery is excellent. Love the candles, and this is definitely the best way to buy them. A very happy customer!
    3 months ago
    Show all 27 reviews
      Add SEO element