Bakker.com
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Spalding
    Venus Flytrap, Bakker.com
    Venus Flytrap
    Bakker Spalding Garden Company

    With 70 years experience as a garden mail order company, Bakker Spalding
    is a long-established, reliable company, forward looking with exciting new ideas to share with our gardening friends.

    Our expert knowledge in getting top quality flower bulbs, roses, perennials, seeds, and other garden related products direct to your door has made us the market leader in the United Kingdom. We also take great pride in offering all the garden information and help that you need to make the right choices and, if necessary, to 'hold your hand' as you develop your skills on the road to becoming the expert gardener.

    We offer clear terms and conditions and we take great pains to deliver what you order at the correct planting time. Our flower bulbs are cultivated with great care and, as a member of the "Hallmark Flower Bulbs of Holland" organization, we will only supply bulbs that meet the strictest quality standards. However, if, for any reason your purchase should fail, you can always rely on our 'no-quibble' up to 5 year guarantee.

    Services
    • Gardening—Plants
    • bulbs
    • shrubs
    • roses
    • etc
    Service areas
    Spalding
    Address
    Four Seasons House, Enterprise Way, Pinchbeck
    PE11 3YR Spalding
    United Kingdom
    +44-8444811000 www.bakker.com/en-gb
