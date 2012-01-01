Cyberdog's clothing range is famous throughout the known universe - and pretty popular in the unknown universe as well!

Chi Chi the Space Chihuahua invented the brand when he crash landed on Earth at the end of the 20th century. He noticed the available clothing was too boring - the people of Earth surely deserved something more exciting! The result was a mash up of techno funky colours and cutting edge future shock, which inspired a generation of clubbers and space cadets alike! Cyberdog has since morphed into a brand with a more accessible urban underground vibe, which can only be expected from a company with its roots now firmly established in London's coolest hot spot, Camden Town.

The Cyberdog flagship (or Mothership) store is a throbbing mass of style and humanity merged together to create a unique shopping experience.Ask any cool kid from anywhere in the galaxy and they will point you in the direction of the nearest Cyberdog Earth Station - either Camden, Brighton, Manchester or Ibiza!

Cyberdog was a brand invented with the internet in mind, and its online presence is as cutting edge as its stores.Our over 18s brand, Futurelovers, launched in 2012, selling sex toys and fetishwear.

Cyberdog never compromises, never follows the trends, always delivers amazing designs, and out of this world service!To conquer the universe and boldly go where no other brand has gone before.

The future is here... enjoy!