Tile Mountain
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Stoke On Trent
Reviews (27)
    •  The No.1 difference between Tile Mountain and other internet tile retailers, is the vast experience of our team. The management team each has spent over 20 years in the sector. We take great pride in passing this valuable knowledge to everyone who works in our company, ensuring that our customers benefit from the very best advice in both technical and design terms. Our experience and purchasing power allows us to provide the best products from the top manufacturers here in the UK, and overseas. We have an exceptional range of wall and floor tiles, all of which are available for immediate delivery. Our huge warehouse in Stoke on Trent occupies a 2 acre site and we are ready to service every order, whether it be a few tiles for a kitchen through to a large commercial project. We have over 500,000sqm of stock available, with a wide variety of modern, classical and contemporary tiles. We also specialise in large format sized product. We understand that some people want to see, feel and hold a tile in their hand before making a decision. Customers can browse our website and order samples and delivery will be free of charge.

    Services
    • tiles
    • Wall Tiles
    • Floor tiles
    • outdoor tiles
    • Brick Tiles
    • Mosaic Tiles
    • Natural Stone Tiles
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Stoke on Trent
    Address
    Brownhills Road
    ST6 4JU Stoke On Trent
    United Kingdom
    +44-1782223822 www.tilemountain.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jamie Lymer
    Friendly, knowledgable staff and a large modern showroom with a great variety of products on offer.
    5 months ago
    Gillian Shaughnessy
    Great choice, very good prices and helpful staff. My son also bought bathroom tile from them recently and reckons there's no one cheaper.
    3 months ago
    Kevin McMinn
    Order number 2. After a bad experience with tiles I tried ordering some laminate. After noticing a wrong phone number on the invoice I phoned twice asking to update and was assured it was updated. Wrong! Again booking deliveries just dosent work out. Phoned on the day of delivery at 15:30 saying my order has not left the depot. Avoid at all costs. Not worth the hassle!
    3 months ago
    Show all 27 reviews
