At House of Hobson we work mainly to commission for a range of domestic and commercial clients, artists, designers and architects. Projects are largely designed by us, based on a brief that is developed with and agreed upon by the client. We undertake a wide variety of projects including kitchens, built-in wardrobes, bedside tables, desks, coffee tables, display cabinets, artist installations, prototyping and much more. Pieces of furniture are handmade, using traditional and modern techniques and hand selected timber. At the forefront of all House of Hobson furniture is an emphasis on quality, craftsmanship and timeless design.



