House of Hobson
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Salcombe
Reviews (2)
    Wadhurst Writing Desk

    At House of Hobson we work mainly to commission for a range of domestic and commercial clients, artists, designers and architects. Projects are largely designed by us, based on a brief that is developed with and agreed upon by the client.  We undertake a wide variety of projects including kitchens, built-in wardrobes, bedside tables, desks, coffee tables, display cabinets, artist installations, prototyping and much more.  Pieces of furniture are handmade, using traditional and modern techniques and hand selected timber. At the forefront of all House of Hobson furniture is an emphasis on quality, craftsmanship and timeless design.


    Bespoke furniture and fitted furniture
    • Salcombe
    • `Kingsbridge
    • Souths Hams
    • Devon
    Withymore Farm
    TQ7 3ED Salcombe
    United Kingdom
    +44-7817868667 www.houseofhobson.com

    Dominic Mentsh
    We have just worked with House Of Hobson and we cannot be happier. Jake is a master craftsman and the service he provides is second to none. The quality of workmanship is exceptional, and the care and attention we received was amazing. We genuinely can't recommend House of Hobson highly enough.
    over 1 year ago
    Peter Franklin
    Jake has made us a bespoke dining table and matching bench in Oak which we absolutely love. It receives many compliments and we are so happy that we commissioned him. He was professional and efficient, from the initial design sketches to the delivery and assembly of the furniture. Since making the table he has build us some great birch play wardrobes and a bathroom storage unit in a tricky attic space. I would highly recommend him and his work.
    over 1 year ago
