Blooming Bryony Designs creates luxurious soft furnishings, wallpapers and textiles in-house by artist Bryony Benge-Abbott, with each design starting life as an oil painting inspired by wild nature. Bryony's distinct style, overlaying sumptuous colours with intricate patterns, brings a breath of fresh air into the world of interior design. From statement home accessories to whole-room schemes, Blooming Bryony Designs inject colour and joy into any room, bringing the outside in!