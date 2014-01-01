Your browser is out-of-date.

Blooming Bryony Designs
Artists & Artisans in London
    Stone Town Colours, Blooming Bryony Designs Living room Accessories & decoration
    Stone Town Colours
    Blooming Bryony Designs creates luxurious soft furnishings, wallpapers and textiles in-house by artist Bryony Benge-Abbott, with each design starting life as an oil painting inspired by wild nature. Bryony's distinct style, overlaying sumptuous colours with intricate patterns, brings a breath of fresh air into the world of interior design. From statement home accessories to whole-room schemes, Blooming Bryony Designs inject colour and joy into any room, bringing the outside in!

    Services
    • oil painting commissions
    • Bespoke wallpaper & textile designs
    • murals
    • Home Accessories
    Service areas
    International
    Company awards
    • Theo Paphitis #SBS winner, 2014
    • Best in Show, Top Drawer London 2014
    Address
    SE77PH London
    United Kingdom
    www.bloomingbryonydesigns.com
