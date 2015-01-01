Your browser is out-of-date.

Caxton Rhode
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (1)
    • Garden Rose Room, Caxton Rhode Caxton Rhode Classic style living room
    Garden Rose Room

    Caxton Rhode is a design studio located in Wimbledon, South West London. We create bespoke products and furnishing for interiors.

    We fuse meticulously crafted design with technology to create individual pieces and complete collections, exclusively for every client. 

    Our expertise of all things digital, including the latest production innovations means that we are able to produce furnishings and decorative accessories made from any material and built to any specification.  

    For collaborations and commissions please email:hello@caxtonrhode.com, or visit www.caxtonrhode.com for more information.

    Services
    • Bespoke Products & Furnishings
    • Tailored Interior Design
    • Exclusive Collection Creation
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • London
    Address
    SW198SJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7779015858 www.caxtonrhode.com

    simone_schick
    Ich habe Caxton Rhode zweimal auf der Designer Messe The Tent in London getroffen und bin ganz begeistert von den Designs, Textilien und Farben die Rob Bartlett nutzt.   Wir planen derzeit ein Design der ersten Tent Show in unserem neuen Haus zu nutzen.  Bei Interesse werde ich gerne Bilder zur Verfuegung stellen. 
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: October 2015
