We stock over 400 re-positionable Nursery Wall Stickers and Children’s Wall Stickers by RoomMates, along with an extensive line of Children's 100% Cotton Duvet Cover Sets, and poly-cotton and coordinated to match our wall stickers and Bedroom Accessories. Which include Kids bookends, Kids Coat Hooks, kids wall clocks and children's lampshades.

We are number one for back to school products, with top brands available and offer personalisation on our Stephen Joseph range of toddler quilted backpacks and children's lunch boxes. Other brands includekids lunch boxes by Wildkin and kids lunch bags for both boys and girls by Skip Hop, along with school backpacks from Mi Pac, girl school satchels and P.E bags and swim bags by Bobble Art.