Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Becky and Lolo
Furniture & Accessories in Alton
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tableware, Becky and Lolo Becky and Lolo KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    Tableware, Becky and Lolo Becky and Lolo KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    Tableware, Becky and Lolo Becky and Lolo KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    +6
    Tableware
    Bedding, Becky and Lolo Becky and Lolo BedroomBeds & headboards
    Bedding, Becky and Lolo Becky and Lolo BedroomBeds & headboards
    Bedding, Becky and Lolo Becky and Lolo BedroomBeds & headboards
    +3
    Bedding

    We stock over 400 re-positionable Nursery Wall Stickers and Children’s Wall Stickers by RoomMates, along with an extensive line of Children's 100% Cotton Duvet Cover Sets, and poly-cotton and coordinated to match our wall stickers and Bedroom Accessories. Which include Kids bookends, Kids Coat Hooks, kids wall clocks and children's lampshades.

    We are number one for back to school products, with top brands available and offer personalisation on our Stephen Joseph range of toddler quilted backpacks and children's lunch boxes. Other brands includekids lunch boxes by Wildkin and kids lunch bags for both boys and girls by Skip Hop, along with school backpacks from Mi Pac, girl school satchels and P.E bags and swim bags by Bobble Art.

    Service areas
    Alton
    Address
    GU34 2UF Alton
    United Kingdom
    www.beckyandlolo.co.uk
      Add SEO element