Offbeat Interiors
Furniture & Accessories in Gloucestershire
    Bedroom

    At Offbeat Interiors we pride ourselves in sourcing and selling unusual, unique and one-of-a-kind pieces of art and furniture. We are passionate about beautiful, quality and quirky pieces which we hand pick to provide the finishing touches onto any home. We are a mother and daughter team with years of experience in creating beautiful interiors. We are based in the heart of the Cotswolds where you can arrange to come to our showroom and see our pieces first hand.

    We also provide a full interior design service for both commercial and residential properties. Recent projects include a beach house in Biarritz, an old chapel in Cornwall and the interiors of a bar and restaurant in Covent Garden.

    Services
    Unusual unique and one-off pieces of furniture
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Gloucestershire
    Address
    GL54 5RU Gloucestershire
    United Kingdom
    +44-7866505850 www.offbeatinteriors.com
