Total Security Systems Ltd
Fencing & Gates in Nottingham
Reviews (7)
    • Total Security Systems offer reliable security services across the East Midlands region. This includes security equipment, fire safety products and roller shutter doors. We cater for commercial, industrial and retail sectors.

    Services
    • roller shutters
    • security
    • fire safety
    • Equipment
    • security services
    • CCTV
    • window grilles
    • emergency repairs
    • Repairs
    Service areas
    Nottingham
    Address
    Unit 7 F Blenheim Court
    NG6 8WA Nottingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000093645 www.tss-security.com

    Reviews

    Hina Khan
    Beware this is a very unprofessional company, me and my colleagues resigned within two weeks and had the worst experience ever.
    3 months ago
    Stuart Wilson
    Very very happy with all aspects of working with Rob and the team at TSS. Had a bespoke shutter requirement and Rob came out several times to discuss the project and measure and make suggestions on how to get the best results. Very competitive pricing and the unit and install was 100%. Already in discussion on more projects and would recommend to anyone. When pricing this job had some very poor customer service and pricing experiences from other suppliers. TSS head and shoulders above the others and genuinely nice people to deal with.
    over 1 year ago
    PhoneShopUK Nottingham
    Customer service is shocking! called 2 weeks prior to report a fault with our shutter, the lady said she would send an engineer, never came!!.. came to my shop to find the shutter was not opening so called the office and spoke to the same lady, to be now told they could not get anybody out till the following week, I am very dissapointed by this as they were so helpful whilst taking my money. With no options but to call another company i came across Amsteel Shop fronts so gave them a call and within the hour they were there and a short while later i was able to open my shop again full service inc call out £120 absolute life saver,
    about 5 years ago
