British artist Lucy Batt has been creating luxurious glass artworks since 2004 for collectors, interior designers and private clients.

Her technique centres on precision and patience, creating an unrivalled finish of crisp cut, deeply carved fine lines and textures on glass. By harnessing the forcefully abrasive technique of a sandblaster, Lucy crafts deeply carved yet intricately detailed patterns into the glass surface.

Lucy also works at large scale, creating bespoke glass surface finishes for luxury interiors and marine vessels.

Represented by Plateaux Gallery, Mayfair, London