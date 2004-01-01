British artist Lucy Batt has been creating luxurious glass artworks since 2004 for collectors, interior designers and private clients.
Her technique centres on precision and patience, creating an unrivalled finish of crisp cut, deeply carved fine lines and textures on glass. By harnessing the forcefully abrasive technique of a sandblaster, Lucy crafts deeply carved yet intricately detailed patterns into the glass surface.
Lucy also works at large scale, creating bespoke glass surface finishes for luxury interiors and marine vessels.
Represented by Plateaux Gallery, Mayfair, London
- Services
- Art glass vessels and wall panels
- bespoke architectural glass and luxury glass surface finishes for interiors
- Service areas
- UK and internationally
- London and South East England
- Address
-
12 Rye Lane, Otford, Sevenoaks
TN14 5NB Kent
United Kingdom
+44-7968153369 www.lucybatt.com
For interior designers, collectors & individuals looking to add extra layers of luxury & refinement to their homes, yachts and high-end businesses. Commission a bespoke hand crafted glass artwork or architectural glass feature, made in Britain to your brief through a one to one design consultation with the artist.
Previous projects include sumptuous vases for private collectors internationally, exclusive tableware for a London boutique restaurant, luxurious glass doors for a town house in St John's Wood and decadently decorated doors and surface finished for private Super Yachts worldwide.