thefurniturerooms
Furniture & Accessories in Yalding
Reviews (7)
    Merrow Assosiates Dining Table and Chairs c1970
    Art Deco Cocktail Cabinet in Walnut c1930

    The Furniture Rooms is a high quality, dedicated website that has been dealing in Antique, Art Deco, and Mid-century Modern furniture for over 40 years.  Selling vintage dining room, bedroom, and lounge furniture, our goal is to outfit every room of your house with our unique styles in order to make your home as eye-catching and captivating as we can.  Our business involves buying furniture from reliable sources and restoring it to perfect condition, so it is ready to find its new home.  In the time we have been in business, we have sold thousands of beautiful pieces of designer furniture, including antique, art deco, mid-century modern, retro, and vintage furniture.  Using our trusted dealers, we select the best pieces from antique, mid-century modern, and art deco furniture dealers from all over the world and make them available to you

    Service areas
    Yalding
    Address
    Benover Road
    ME18 6EX Yalding
    United Kingdom
    +44-7799660323 thefurniturerooms.co.uk

    Reviews

    Pauline Bonnett
    Great range of gorgeous pieces. Toby and the team are lovely to work with and can deal with awkward delivery locations. Very reasonable and prompt delivery
    7 months ago
    Johanna Clarie
    Great bedside tables, photos accurate and even better in the flesh. Fast and efficient service and lovely courier who delivered on time, especially as he knew i was going out that day. Recommended.
    about 1 year ago
    john c
    Great stock. Great service. Been buying from Toby and team for many years and for several properties. Never been disappointed. Excellent niche supplier. Happy to recommend. Best John
    about 2 years ago
