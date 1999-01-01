At Green County Developments, we offer a complete design, contract

and build service. Since we started trading in 1999, we have grown from a small team of four to over 50 able to cover all aspects of refurbishment and build. During that time, we have developed a strong reputation for excellent spatial planning, high quality build, and painstaking attention to detail. The vast majority of our work – from both private clients and architects – comes from personal recommendations, which we believe is the best testament to the quality of our services.

Depending on our clients' requirements, we offer a full design and planning service and liaise with other parties to provide an integrated and comprehensive service minimising time and cost. All projects are managed by one of our experienced site foremen, who co-ordinates the whole build process to maximise outcome, minimise disruption and complete the job on time and budget.

We work mainly in London and Surrey.

New build and extensions

Major refurbishment

Bespoke alterations. Our aim is to 'develop without compromise', meeting our clients aspirations for a stylish and individual home that we can all be proud of.

Our build team includes highly skilled specialist tradesmen and we are able to offer:

Bespoke joinery and kitchensBespoke masonry, fires and stoneworkSpecialist finishes from polished plaster to individually moulded cornices

Full professional service from architects to quantity surveyorComputer lighting intergrated with full AV and alarm systems

Full mechanical and engineering designSourcing / trade procurements, UK and abroadExternal landscaping and designInterior finishesLiaison with professionals including Crown Estate, listed building, builing control and finance committees etc.