IGMA Designs
Furniture & Accessories in South London
Reviews (0)
    White Concrete & Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table

    Why do we design the way we do? We do it because we believe in the honesty of a design and the exceptional quality that makes it beautiful.

    IGMA Designs is a young company striving to make a name for ourselves with high end products and very personal service. We are here to help you bring your ideas to life and hopefully exceed all of your expectations. 

    Please do not hesitate to contact us to discuss any ideas or queries you may have. 

    Services
    Bespoke design and crafting of high end furniture and products
    Service areas
    • Bespoke Designs
    • Bespoke furniture
    • designer furniture
    • Handmade
    • South London
    • Furniture Design
    Address
    CR2 9NA South London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7756852944 www.igmadesigns.com
