With an eye on quality and designs that parents will love too, Ginger & May stocks a great selection of children's bedlinen, furnishings and accessories from both modern and traditional brands such as Belle & Boo, Sheridan, Olli Ella, Mimi 'Lou, MoochicBaby, Cable & Cotton, Funky Little Darlings, Ella & Otto, American Freshman and Zandra Rhodes.
- Services
- Online Retail
- Service areas
- All across the UK and Swanage
- Address
-
BH19 1PS Swanage
United Kingdom
+44-1929424572 www.gingerandmay.co.uk