Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ginger &amp; May
Online Shops in Swanage
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Super bedlinen for boys, Ginger & May Ginger & May Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Super bedlinen for boys, Ginger & May Ginger & May Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Super bedlinen for boys, Ginger & May Ginger & May Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Super bedlinen for boys
    Stylish bedlinen for girls, Ginger & May Ginger & May Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Stylish bedlinen for girls, Ginger & May Ginger & May Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Stylish bedlinen for girls, Ginger & May Ginger & May Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    +6
    Stylish bedlinen for girls

    With an eye on quality and designs that parents will love too, Ginger & May stocks a great selection of children's bedlinen, furnishings and accessories from both modern and traditional brands such as Belle & Boo, Sheridan, Olli Ella, Mimi 'Lou, MoochicBaby, Cable & Cotton, Funky Little Darlings, Ella & Otto, American Freshman and Zandra Rhodes.

    Services
    Online Retail
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Swanage
    Address
    BH19 1PS Swanage
    United Kingdom
    +44-1929424572 www.gingerandmay.co.uk
      Add SEO element