Dazzle Vintage Furniture specialises in sourcing and selling authentic French armoires and antique mirrors. We buy, renovate and sometimes paint antique and vintage armoires which are personally sourced by us in France. We work with interior designers and private clients, sourcing pieces by request. We also sell pieces online in our shop where all items are sold with free delivery to mainland England & Wales.

https://www.dazzlevintagefurniture.com