Perfect Plants Ltd., based in rural East Sussex, supplies beautiful garden plants; garden products; house and office plants to the whole of the UK, including Highlands and Islands. The company is passionate about the positive effect that plants and gardens have on health and wellbeing.
Supplying annuals; perennials; shrubs and trees in addition to bulbs; 'grow-your-own' and houseplants, Perfect Plants also offers a great selection of gifts for gardeners; garden furniture, sculpture, ornamental goods; tools; equipment and much more - including decorative items for the home.
The company is always pleased to offer planting advice and enjoys a challenge!
Do not hesitate to telephone: 01323 833479, Monday to Friday 8am - 4.30pm.
- Services
- Plant
- garden and home supplies.
- Service areas
- Herstmonceux,East Sussex
- The whole of the UK including Highlands and Islands
- Address
-
Perfect Plants Ltd, Flowers Green Nursery, Church Road
BN27 1RL Herstmonceux, East Sussex
United Kingdom
+44-1323833479 www.perfectplants.co.uk
