Perfect Plants Ltd
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Herstmonceux, East Sussex
    Using plants to help Feng Shui in the home
    How to create a house plant jungle inside your home!
    This house plant is good for your health!
    Turn your garden space into a useful and beautiful outdoor room
    Gardens are great. Give yours a makeover!
    House Plants make you feel good - and they look great too!
    Perfect Plants Ltd., based in rural East Sussex, supplies beautiful garden plants; garden products; house and office plants to the whole of the UK, including Highlands and Islands. The company is passionate about the positive effect that plants and gardens have on health and wellbeing.

    Supplying annuals; perennials; shrubs and trees in addition to bulbs; 'grow-your-own' and houseplants, Perfect Plants also offers a great selection of gifts for gardeners; garden furniture, sculpture, ornamental goods; tools; equipment and much more - including decorative items for the home.

    The company is always pleased to offer planting advice and enjoys a challenge!

    Do not hesitate to telephone: 01323 833479, Monday to Friday 8am - 4.30pm.

    Services
    • Plant
    • garden and home supplies.
    Service areas
    • Herstmonceux,East Sussex
    • The whole of the UK including Highlands and Islands
    Address
    Perfect Plants Ltd, Flowers Green Nursery, Church Road
    BN27 1RL Herstmonceux, East Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1323833479 www.perfectplants.co.uk
    Perfect Plants Ltd is proud to supply top quality annuals; perennials; shrubs; trees; bulbs and garden products including furniture; tools; equipment; sculpture and ornamental goods in addition to  gifts and items for the home. www.perfectplants.co.uk

    Reviews

    Julie Russell
    Took delivery of aubrita today and I am very pleased will order all my plants from perfect plants in future
    about 1 month ago
    TCampbell36
    These are a superb company. The plants are beautiful and healthy. They are packed in such a way that there's minimal damage. The orders are sent out very quickly. I've ordered from them several times and after experiencing shoddy packaging and puny or dead plants from other nurseries I wouldn't shop anywhere else.
    6 months ago
    KRISHNA VIDYARTHI
    Arrived in good time and very good condition and nicely packed.Pleased with our purchase and would definitely use them again.
    8 months ago
