Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Oblong Architecture
Architects in Sheffield
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Coach House, Oblong Architecture Oblong Architecture
    The Coach House, Oblong Architecture Oblong Architecture
    The Coach House, Oblong Architecture Oblong Architecture
    +7
    The Coach House

    The practice is underpinned by the belief that the measure of good architecture is the degree to which people enjoy using buildings and the spaces that surround them.

    Services
    Architectural
    Service areas
    Architecture and Sheffield
    Company awards
    • RIBA White Rose Award, 2001—Hannah House
    • Leeds Award for Architectural Excellence in Places and Spaces, 2001- Hannah House
    • Commendation for National Civic Trust, 2001- Hannah House
    Address
    S11 9BW Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-7935339292 www.oblongarchitecture.co.uk
      Add SEO element