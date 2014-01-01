Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Cable Label Co Ltd
Home Media Design & Installation in Wineham Lane, Wineham, West Sussex,
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • How Cablebugs are helping in the world of Ball Touch Line Technology, The Cable Label Co Ltd The Cable Label Co Ltd Industrial style study/office
    How Cablebugs are helping in the world of Ball Touch Line Technology
    Comms Cabinet Re-Fit for 3000 supermarkets, The Cable Label Co Ltd The Cable Label Co Ltd Modern study/office
    Comms Cabinet Re-Fit for 3000 supermarkets

    The Cable Label Co Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design, production and supply of a unique cable labelling product.   Cablebugs are simple, easy to use clip on cable labels. They can be written on, used in a colour coding format or used with our customisable sticker sheets.

    Cablebugs come in two sizes to fit cables from 2mm right up to 7mm and numerous colours to suit your home, office or network communication systems.

    Service areas
    Wineham Lane, WIneham, West Sussex,
    Company awards
    European Women Inventors and Innovators Network Special Recognition Award 2014.
    Address
    Sake Ride Farm
    BN5 9AG Wineham Lane, Wineham, West Sussex,
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273493090 www.thecablelabelco.co.uk

    Reviews

    jr kennedy
    about 1 year ago
    Dominick O'Connell
    Great customer service
    about 1 year ago
    Luke Drea
    I ordered 100 Cablebugs in Multi colours and a sticker sheet. The prices are very reasonable and they were delivered the next day (even though I didn't pay for next day delivery), so the company is obviously very efficient! I found these very easy to use and now I can actually identify what cables lead to what and I don't accidentally un plug anything now so thats great! I highly recommend this product! 5 star.
    over 7 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element